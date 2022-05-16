SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Baseball season has entered the final week of the regular season as teams continue to position themselves for the upcoming region playoffs.

In Class A action, Roosevelt took on Jefferson. The Rough Riders jumped out to an early lead, and rolled to an 11-4 victory over the Cavaliers.

In another Class A contest, it was O’Gorman taking on Huron in a doubleheader. The Knights took down the Tigers 4-1 in game 1, and then completed the doubleheader sweep with a 5-0 victory in game 2.