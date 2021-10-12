Roosevelt girls punch ticket to Class AA State Soccer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the Class AA Girls State Soccer Championship were up for grabs Tuesday night. In one semifinal, it was 3-seed Lincoln taking on 10-seed Roosevelt.

Lincoln advanced to the semifinals with wins over Jefferson and Rapid City Central. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 1-0 in the first round, and then beat Rapid City Central 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Roosevelt knocked off Pierre 1-0 in the first round and then upset second-seeded Brandon Valley 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The first half featured some solid play by both team’s keepers as neither team could find the back of the net. In the second half, Roosevelt had the better scoring opportunities early, but a Cassidy Jennings stop kept the game scoreless.

Roosevelt would finally breakthrough with less than 25 minutes to play as Isabel Peterson beat Jennings to put the Rough Riders up 1-0. Roosevelt’s defense would hold on from there as the Rough Riders picked up the 1-0 victory.

Roosevelt will face Rapid City Stevens in the Class AA State Championship on Saturday. The Raiders took down top-seed Aberdeen Central, 3-1 to punch its ticket. The Class AA Girls State Soccer championship kicks off Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. from Howard Wood Field.