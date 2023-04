SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt finally broke a scoreless game with a late run Thursday to defeat the Knights, 1-0.

The Rough Riders were only able to muster four hits in the win, but their two base runners in the seventh both reached via error.

Brody Bohnet would reach via an error. Then Jaxsen Grevengoed would do the same, allowing Bohnet to score the game winning run.

Roosevelt walked away with a narrow 1-0 win.