Roosevelt defeats O’Gorman for first state title since 2014

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) -- The expectations for the 2021 De Smet boys basketball team was to contend for a state championship. On Saturday, the Bulldogs exceeded those expectations as they capped off a state tournament run with a 59-43 win over Aberdeen Christian, to claim the class 'B' state championship.

"It feels great! It is what we've been working for and there was just a huge crowd tonight. It was just fun," De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said.