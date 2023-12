SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Second-ranked Roosevelt topped No. 1 Jefferson 47-38 Saturday afternoon.

The Rough Riders led 24-20 at halftime and shut the door with a 10-6 fourth-quarter performance.

Garang Kuol and Logan Nielson led the way for Roosevelt with 12 points apiece.

Mason Payne had a team-high nine points and eight rebounds for Jefferson.

It was the first game of the season for both teams.