SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt and Dakota Valley boys basketball teams each earned wins on Tuesday.

No. 5 Roosevelt defeated second-ranked Lincoln at home 70-56. The Rough Riders trailed by as many as 11 late in the first period.

Dakota Valley, the top-ranked team in Class A, remained unbeaten with a 79-69 victory at Sioux City West (IA). The Panthers are 17-0 on the season.