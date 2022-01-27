SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday featured several crosstown matchups including the top-ranked Roosevelt boys hosting No. 5 Jefferson, and second-ranked Washington taking on the Cavalier girls.

On the boys side, Roosevelt built a 7-point halftime lead and picked up the 64-51 victory. With the win the Rough Riders improved to 10-0 on the season, while Jefferson falls to 6-6.

On the girls side, Jefferson gave the Warriors all they could handle, but Washington would hang on for the 45-42 victory. Washington moves to 11-1 with the win, while Jefferson drops to 7-6 on the year.