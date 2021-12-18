Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) -- The number one team in the state, the Washington girls were on the road Saturday at Harrisburg. In the 3rd quarter, Emilee Boyer would catch mid-paint before dumping it off for Abigail Flanagan and for the easy two. Harrisburg trailed by just six.

Later in the 3rd, Hannah Harpe scanning then would find a cutting Taylor Thompson for the lay in, Washington was playing well offensively and it would continue. The Texas commit Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda would cash in a pull up three. Washington was in front by eight. But they had trouble stopping the Tigers. Flanagan later would connect on a pull up jumper time and then later in the 4th Harrisburg would tie things up with just five minutes to play but Washington ultimately would of outlast the Tigers 86-80.