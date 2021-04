SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Summit League Volleyball tournament begins tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon, and USD enters the tourney as the three-seed after finishing with a 13-6 regular season record.

The Coyotes drew two-seed Kansas City in the semifinals, as only the top four teams in the Summit League qualified for the conference tournament. The Roos were the only team to sweep USD in the regular season, as they won back-to-back five set matches over the Coyotes nearly two weeks ago. While USD is looking forward to avenge those earlier losses, they understand they have their work cut out for them, as Kansas City's defense held the Coyotes to well below their season average attack percentage.