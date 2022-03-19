SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the nights first Class AA matchup, Roosevelt would meet the Harrisburg Tigers.

The Tigers trailed by 6 at the break when Jacob Mehrman splashed a triple, he finished with 15, Harrisburg trailed 32-29. But the riders would start to pull away. Hayden Brown would lay it in for two off the pass from Micah Johnson. Roosevelt suddenly had a 13 point advantage.

In the final minute of the of the 3rd, the Tigers trailed by 11, Camden Phipps would grab an offensive board then kick it for Gavin Aasheim and he would knock it in pulling the Tigers back within 8. However, Micah Johnson and company were just a bit too much Friday. Johnson finished with a game high 18 and its The riders advancing into their second straight state title game with 61-46 victory over Harrisburg.