Roosevelt and Corsica-Stickney earn wins on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of hoops action was featured on the final day of 2021, including a pair of games that saw wins from the Corsica-Stickney girls and the Roosevelt boys.

Roosevelt earned a 71-55 win over Harrisburg on Friday afternoon. The top-ranked and undefeated Rough Riders traveled to Harrisburg and took care of the business. They play Rapid City Stevens on January 7.

The Corsica-Stickney girls got the job done against class ‘A’ opponent Tea Area. The Jaguars earned a 54-49 win, led by 15 points from Casey Tolsma. Rachel Gerlach added 12 points, while Avery Broughton scored ten. They’ll host Platte-Geddes on January 4.