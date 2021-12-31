Roosevelt and Corsica-Stickney earn wins on Friday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click the video player above to see highlights from high school basketball action on Friday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of hoops action was featured on the final day of 2021, including a pair of games that saw wins from the Corsica-Stickney girls and the Roosevelt boys.

Roosevelt earned a 71-55 win over Harrisburg on Friday afternoon. The top-ranked and undefeated Rough Riders traveled to Harrisburg and took care of the business. They play Rapid City Stevens on January 7.

The Corsica-Stickney girls got the job done against class ‘A’ opponent Tea Area. The Jaguars earned a 54-49 win, led by 15 points from Casey Tolsma. Rachel Gerlach added 12 points, while Avery Broughton scored ten. They’ll host Platte-Geddes on January 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 