FRISCO, Texas (KELO) — Jimmy Rogers began coaching last January over his predecessor John Steigelmeier, just a few weeks after SDSU won their first ever title in program history last year.

Coming in with quite the resume, Rogers was a linebacker and team captain on SDSU’s first FCS playoff qualifier in 2009 and work as an assistant coach in the program for 10 years before stepping into his role as defensive coordinator of the 2023 title winning squad.

Now as head coach, South Dakota State has ranked top 10 of the FCS in average points, yards gained per contest, fewest points and yards allowed per game. And the players have only seem him rise to the occasion as the right man for the job.

“He’s definitely kind of adjusted, seems more comfortable, gives us that confidence. He’s just really trying to tie the team together, make us play as one. We’re not different. Offense, defense, special teams. We’re all one. We all want to fight for each other,” SDSU senior safety Cale Reeder said.

Rogers will be honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas.