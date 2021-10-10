Roethlisberger throws 2 TDs, Steelers top Broncos 27-19

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Rookie running back Najee Harris added a career-best 122 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Steelers, who improved to 2-3. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater nearly rallied the Broncos from an 18-point deficit. Bridgewater threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

His last pass, however, was picked off by James Pierre. The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start.