Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan (85) goes in for a touchdown as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons’ Sharrod Neasman (41) and Foye Oluokun (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games. Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

Tonyan had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers’ final two first-half possessions. He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter.

