Rodgers at ease as Packers roll past Vikings 43-34

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota-vikings-green-bay-packers_13015530621
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Aaron Rodgers began his 13th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers beat the Vikings 43-34. Rodgers took full advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minnesota.

Davante Adams had a career-high, franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each reached the end zone, too, as Green Bay had its way with a renovated Minnesota defense.

Dalvin Cook rushed for two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions for the Vikings, who hosted the rival Packers without fans due to COVID-19 protocols.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests