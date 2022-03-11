DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Rock Valley and Central Lyon clashed for the Iowa Class 2A Boys State Basketball Championship Friday.

Despite Central Lyon opening up the scoring, Rock Valley would take early command of the game, using the three-ball to build a 17-6 lead after 1.

The Rockets would add to that advantage in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Lions 21-7 in the 2nd to take a 25 point lead into halftime.

They’d never look back as they win their 5th State Championship, 75-41 over Central Lyon.

Landyn Van Kekerix led all scorers with 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while teammate Bryson Van Grootheest finished with 25 points to lead the Rockets.

Zach Lutmer paced the Lions with 15 points.