SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rock Valley, Iowa native got himself in the box score on Sunday, adding a touchdown to the scoreboard for the Dolphins.

Andrew Van Ginkel played his high school football for Boyden Hull/Rock Valley. He redshirted at USD, before playing two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

He eventually graduated from Wisconsin, after two seasons with the Badgers.

Sunday was a big day for the Iowa native. He stepped in front of Sam Howell’s pass in a game against the Washington Commanders.

Van Ginkel read the play perfectly, leading to an interception for a touchdown. It was Andrew’s second career interception. You can see the play on the Dolphins’ twitter here.

That helped the Dolphins build a 17-0 lead, as they rolled past the Commanders 45-15.

Miami will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday, December 11.