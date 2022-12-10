Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Skyforce handled the Motor City Cruise 118-95 on Saturday to move to 7-1 at home during the Showcase Cup portion of the season. It ties the best start through eight games in the G League era.

It also marked the first time since 3/7/20 that the Skyforce (8-6) is two games above .500.

Orlando Robinson (26 points on 9-15 FGA, career-high 21 rebounds and plus-28 plus-minus) secured the first 20-point, 20-rebound game since Yante Maten (31 points and 20 rebounds) on 11/28/18. It marked the seventh time in franchise history a player has produced 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

DJ Stewart (23 points and four assists) had 11 points on 4-6 FGA and two assists in the opening quarter, which guided Sioux Falls to a 29-17 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Motor City (3-11) shot just 27.1 percent from the field (13-48 FGA) in the first half and trailed 53-42 at intermission.

Jamaree Bouyea and Stewart combined to score 17 points on 5-8 FGA in the third quarter. The duo helped secure an 84-65 lead with just 12 minutes left.

Jon Elmore scored 16 points on 5-7 3PA in the fourth quarter alone to help push the victory to 23 points. It marked the fourth-straight victory of double digits.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had 17 points on 7-13 FGA and five rebounds. HEAT assignee Nikola Jović had six points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Detroit Pistons two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key combined for 21 points on 7-28 FGA. Stanley Umude led the way with 20 points off the bench.

Sioux Falls travels to Grand Rapids (2-10) on Monday at 6:00 PM CST. Motor City will play the Iowa Wolves (9-5) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST.