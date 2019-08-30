Rivalry thriller: Dakota State outlasts Dakota Wesleyan in 2OT

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The college football season in South Dakota started with a thriller in Madison Thursday.

NAIA rivals Dakota State University and Dakota Wesleyan University put on a show at Trojan Field with the Trojans outlasting the Tigers 33-30 in double overtime. After stopping DWU from scoring from the 1-yard line, DSU’s Casey Bourque kicked the game-winning field from 21-yards out, sending the Trojans into a frenzy.

DSU (1-0) beat DWU (0-1) for the fourth-straight season.

Brodie Frederiksen led the Trojans with 35 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Torren Devericks went 13-of-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Luke Loudenburg led DWU with 30 rushes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Kiel Nelson went 15-of-28 for 143 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 yards on the ground.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter was at the matchup. Stay with KELOLAND Sports for more coverage, including highlights and interviews.