Click the video player above to see highlights from the quarterfinals on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska Gold claimed the 2022 Ringneck Softball Tournament, as they defeated SD Phoenix in the semifinals and Cyclones Red in the championship.

Nebraska Gold used an eight run fourth inning to power to a 12-0 win in the title game.

Click the link above to see full results from the Ringneck Tournament.