SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) -- They say pressure makes diamonds, and it was no exception for the Birds Saturday. The Birds (23-23) shined in pressure situations in their 8-4 win over the Sioux City Explorers (23-24). The Birds guaranteed themselves a series win with the victory over the Explorers.

The Canaries were down early but battled right back. Luis Pollorena pitched six innings, allowed five hits and four runs. All four runs scored because of Sioux City home runs. Pollorena also struck out five. He was in line for the win when Sam Bragg entered the game in the seventh with the bases loaded. He struck out Jose Sermo to end the threat. Sermo homered twice in the game.