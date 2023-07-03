TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — The Tabor Legion baseball team currently holds a 12-4 record, and their success had been led by one star player.

Riley Rothschadl leads the team with 3 homers, 14 RBIs, and 22 runs in 64 plate appearances. On the mound, he has four wins and has given up just one run in 19 innings with 44 strikeouts. Success that he’ll be taking to the next level.

“I guess for pitching I just go out there play catch, couple bullpens, and then hitting I go to the cage almost every day. And, that’s just been helping me throughout the years. Always being an athlete always trying different things, getting used to different things. I’ve always been a multi sport guy, hopefully focusing on one sport, really helps my skill level,” Tabor pitcher/shortstop Riley Rothschadl said.

A skill level that coaches noticed as soon as he step foot on the diamond.

“As coaches we’d like to take the credit for it but we could tell when he was young that he just understood the game and the game just came natural to him. A lot of kids are good ballplayers but they got to work hard at it and he works hard at it but he’s just a natural at it,” assistant coach Rothschadl said.

Riley’s development in Legion baseball helped him carry Bon Homme to the class B championship game prior to falling to Tea 13-2.

“Riley’s been playing Legion baseball since he’s been in the eighth grade, so he’s had a lot of experience playing Legion, so this is his fifth year Legion. He’s been starting at shortstop since second year, first year, he started at second base. He’s played a ton of Legion games and he just gets better every year,” Tabor assistant coach, Greg Rothschadl said.

Riley will play at Augustana to continue to advance his talents and assistant coach Rothschadl says he is more than prepared.

“He lifts a lot of weights, so he’s already probably as big as a lot of college baseball players. He just needs to get his skills honed down by the college coaches. He’s fast and strong, he throws hard and I think that a little help with the college coaches he should do really good there,” assistant coach Rothschadl said.

The Tabor Legion baseball team have won their last three games of the season.