SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Riley Reiff is off the free agent market.

Nine days after the Minnesota Viking released the veteran left tackle, Reiff signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The Parkston, South Dakota native was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2012 draft. He played five seasons with the Lions and then played with the Vikings from 2017-2020.

In a video posted on Cincinnati’s twitter account, Reiff said he’s “excited to be here. Good things to come.”