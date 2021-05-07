Riggs Combine returns to Sanford Fieldhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area’s best sophomores and junior high school football players made their way to Sioux Falls on Friday for the annual Riggs Combine.

This year brought more than 150 high school athletes from all around the region. The kids were measured in the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, and several agility tests among others. After testing, they participated in football skill work and then toward the end of the night competitive events. Last year the event was held as well, but because of the pandemic, it was done virtually and none of the outside parties were allowed inside the facility.

“It was difficult but it’s actually made this one better now because now we have the capability of offering a live feed for people to watch. The FCS coaches who cannot be here are watching live as well as we go through all the drills. The coaches get their eyes on them right away. I mean, multiple kids will get offers right at the end of this and then the other thing is, coaches will walk away knowing who they really want to go after,” Riggs said.

Athletes from five different states attended the combine.