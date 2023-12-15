SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELO is taking reservations for our KELOLAND to Frisco fan bus trip to the FCS Title game on Sunday, January 7th, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and we want you to join us.

The bus will make stops in Brookings and Sioux Falls, before leaving for Frisco on Friday, January 5.

The bus will stop in Mulvane, Kansas that night.

The rest of the trip to Frisco will be made on January 6.

The ticket includes the ride to Frisco, Texas and back to Brookings/Sioxu Falls along with hotel accommodations for three nights, three breakfasts and three meals.

You will need to secure your own tickets for the game from a third party and pep rally ticket from the SDSU Alumni Association.

You can find more information here.