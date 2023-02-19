DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps – 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 – at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.