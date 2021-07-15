Rick Barry headlines Basketball Initiative Group’s inaugural camp

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Basketball Initiative Group is a basketball community focusing on elevating the play in the Sioux Falls area. As part of their program, the group is hosting its first ever, “Shoot for the Stars” youth program in August with Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry helping put on the camp.

Cody Glaser has been a lifelong fan of basketball, and eventually started the Basketball Initiative Group as a way of getting involved in the sport.

Last year the group started its own men’s league, but wanted to expand its reach to youth camps. He felt attracting some known basketball names would help.

“I just emailed them honestly. I found a lot of these guys’ contact info online,” Basketball Initiative Group Owner Cody Glaser said.

He said he heard back from nearly 100 former and current players.

“I expected you know, a lot of no’s, but I figured I would get some yes’s. I was kind of overwhelmed with how many yes’s I got, especially from someone like Rick Barry,” Glaser said.

Barry is in the basketball Hall of Fame, and is widely known for his unique underhand free throw shooting. He finds camps to be a rewarding experience.

“If you only get one of them to buy into it and fully believe it, it’s worth the trip to get out there. If you can change one person’s life, the time and the effort is certainly worth it,” NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry said.

Barry has two main messages he shares with young athletes. One on life.

“You know it’s more important to get good life lessons and get some direction as to what the heck you want to do with your life. And the best way to try to achieve success and enjoy life as much as possible,” Barry said.

And the other on basketball.

“Parents ask me all the time, what should I do with my kid. I said send them to a camp where they’re going to focus on the fundamentals. And after they’ve worked on it, and they think they’ve got it down, and they think they’ve learned what they need to learn, then get serious and really focus on the fundamentals some more,” Barry said.

Glaser hopes the players leave the camp with some perspective.

“Fundamentals and I really want them to stress the sacrifices they had to go through to get to their goals,” Glaser said.

The first camp with Rick Barry will be held on Monday, August 16th. Then B.I.G. will host a second camp in mid-October with former NBA Player Terry Porter attending. For more information and registration details click here , or visit the Basketball Initiative Facebook Page.