Rhino picks Cyclones ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Hawkeyes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Football fans in Iowa are looking forward to Saturday as the rivalry matchup between the University of Iowa and Iowa State kicks off in Ames, Iowa.

And there’s someone who already has made their prediction on the outcome of the game.

On Monday, a rhino calf, who lives at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, made Cyclone fans very happy. The calf, with some help from her mom, chose Iowa State as the winner of Saturday’s big game.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Ames ahead of the game, which starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on FS1.

