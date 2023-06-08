SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dalvin Cook is done with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Vikings told Cook he’s being released by the team if they can not trade him Thursday.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl player, will be owed $2 million but the Vikings save $9 million in cap space.

Along with Cook, the Vikings have moved on from linebacker Eric Kendricks and wide reciever Adam Thielen this offseason.

Last year, Cook spoke highly about former Augustana great C.J. Ham during Vikings training camp.