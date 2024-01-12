UPDATED at 2:42 p.m. CT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Milbank native Kalen DeBoer has been named the new head coach at the University of Alabama, according to multiple reports.

Pete Thamel, a College Football Senior Writer for ESPN says DeBoer informed Washington officials on Friday that he’s taking the Alabama job.

Kalen DeBoer is in contract talks with Alabama to be named the next head coach at Alabama, according to multiple sources.

DeBoer, 49, would be replacing Nick Saban, who won six national championships in 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer coached at Washington the last two years and led the Huskies to the CFP National Championship game this past season. He inherited a 4-8 program and led UW to a 25-3 mark during his tenure.

Reports say that DeBoer was offered an impressive contract to stay at Washington.

He began his head coaching career at the University of Sioux Falls, where he won three NAIA national titles over his five years at the helm of the Cougars.

His next head coaching stop came at Fresno State after offensive coordinator stops at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Indiana.

DeBoer’s overall record as a head coach is 104-12.

DeBoer joins Aberdeen native Josh Heupel as two SEC head coaches born in South Dakota. Heupel coaches at Tennessee.