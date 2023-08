MITHCELL, S.D. (KELO) — The championship game is set for Sunday, Aug. 13 in Mitchell. It will pit the Renner Monarchs against the Sioux Falls Brewers.

Renner knocked off the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 13-3 Saturday afternoon to secure its spot in the title game. The Flying Squirrels topped the Brookings Cubs 6-4 on Saturday as well.

The title game is a rematch of Friday’s contest between the Monarchs and Brewers, which Sioux Falls won 10-8. First pitch is set for Sunday at noon at Drake Field.