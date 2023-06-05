RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week returns with a legion baseball contest on Monday.

Renner Post 307 will welcome Brandon Valley Valley Post 131 for a double header beginning at 6 p.m.

*Only the first game of Monday’s double header will stream on KELOLAND.com

Both teams are early in their 2023 season.

Renner is 3-1 through their first four games. The Royals opened the season with a 12-5 loss to Brookings, but have bounced back with three straight wins, one over Brookings and a double header sweep of Pierre.

The key for Post 307 has been their defense. They allowed 12 in their season opening loss, but have since outscored their opponents 16-3.

Brandon Valley has yet to play a game this season, though their coming off a state semifinal appearance in the high school baseball season.

Post 131 will have a busy opening week. They’ll play eight games over the six games, including a double header with Renner and then two with Sioux Falls West on Tuesday.

If Brandon Valley stays true to what they looked like in high school ball, they’ll rely on strong pitching and defense.

Monday’s double header begins at 6 p.m. with the first game airing on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.