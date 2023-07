HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Renner Legion baseball team swept Harrisburg Gold in a doubleheader at Dakota Access Field Saturday.

Post 307 earned a 5-3 comeback win in the first game of the day. It then rolled to a 15-2 win in six innings in the second contest.

Zach Dunham and Braylon Bear each homered in the third inning for Renner.

The regular season concludes Monday.