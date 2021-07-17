Renner Royals advance to State Legion tournament

RENNER S.D. — Several legion baseball teams were in action today and along with an automatic bid for next week’s host Brandon Valley, they were are all vying for 7 spots in the Class A Legion state tournament.

Renner post 307 won game one yesterday and today was looking to close out the series against Mitchell. 3-1 game in the 5th, Reece Abogast with a deep fly to right, Austin henry would tag from 3rd and the lead was grew to 3. In the 6th, Post 18 trying to hang around, Jonah Schmidi gets Aspen Dahl swinging and then in the 7th, its Brady Brosz who gets the job done.

So, the pitching did their part to give themselves a chance, but the offense couldn’t do enough.

Sam Stukel would come on for the Royals in the 7th and final inning and he would earn the save. The Renner Royals will be heading to the state tournament next weekend at Aspen Field in Brandon Valley.