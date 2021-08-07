Renner Post 307 season comes to a close in Legion Regional tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Renner post 307 Royals entered the 2021 Legion Regional tournament as the South Dakota class A state champions. But after falling Friday against De Pere, the Royals no longer had any room for error.

Saturday morning they would do battle with Hopkins post 320 from the state of Minnesota. In the 6th, renner was up to bat with Hopkins in front 5-4. Dalton Garbers went down swinging but in the process Teegan Schlimgen took second base. That put the tieing run in scoring position but Aaron Aune would never flinch striking out the next two batters he’d face keeping it a 5-4 ball game. In the 7th, last chance for the Royals still down a run. Zach Ridl sent one to short and once again the lead off and tying run was abroad.

A couple batter later, Manny Struck blooped one to shallow center when Jackson View made an incredible diving grab for the innings second out. So Reece Arbogast was the Royals final hope. On a 1-1 count, Ridl stole second so a base hit would surely bring him home. But on a 3-2 count, it looked a bit high, but it was called strike three and that would be your final as Renners magically run comes to an end by a final of 5-4.