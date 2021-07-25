Renner post 307 heads to Class A State Legion semi-finals unbeaten

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)– Great crowd on hand for the final game of the night in the winners bracket between Renner and Rapid City. 4-4 game in the top of the 5th, a ground ball was hit right at Harry Hueners, he bobbles it, then gathers, steps on the bag, and makes the throw for the inning ending double play. In the bottom half of the inning, Reece Arbogast goes down swining but as he does, Austin Henry gets caught in between bases and hes guned down at third. So, the Hardhats would turn a unique double play of their own. Bottom 6th, bases loaded and the game was still tied at 4 when manny Struck laid down a bunt. Post 22 was unable to field it cleanly so the go ahead run comes home. It was 5-4 Renner. The very next batter and the very next pitch, Zach Ridl grounds one to first, Rapid City tries to turn 2, initally cant, but would eventually get the tag out, but not before another Renner run would come home to score for the Renner Royals. They lead 6-4 and that would be your final. The Renner Post 307 Royals head into the semi-finals of the Class A State Legion Tournament still unbeaten.