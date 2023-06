VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Renner Post 307 Royals earned a pair of wins at the Lewis and Clark Classic Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Renner earned a 10-7 victory over Vermillion. Post 307 scored the first seven runs of the contest. Post 1 scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Renner followed that up with an 11-0 win over Spearfish in five innings. The Royals were powered by a nine-run rally in the third inning.