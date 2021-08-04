Renner knocks off De Pere in Central Plains Regional, East leads La Crosse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Renner Post 307 Royals won the South Dakota Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Championship last week, going a perfect 5-0 in the tournament, advancing them to the Central Plains Regional, where they entered 5 wins away from advancing to the Legion World Series.

Renner drew Wisconsin state champion De Pere in the first round of the double elimination Central Plains Regional.

It was a pitcher’s duel throughout with Renner’s Austin Henry showing why he’s one of the best pitchers in South Dakota. The Wichita State commit struck out 7 batters in less than five innings of work.

The game was tied at 1 heading to the 6th inning when Dalton Garbers’ double scored Henry to put Renner up 2-1.

Later in the inning, the Royals doubled up their lead on Henry Hueners’ RBI single, as Renner led 3-1 through 6. They’d tack on an insurance run in the 7th, and shut De Pere down from there, as Renner opens the Central Plains Regional with a 4-1 win.

Renner will play West Fargo Thursday at 4:00 in the winner’s bracket.

Wednesday’s Results from the Central Plains Regional

West Fargo, ND 6 Osseo, MN 4

Fargo Post 400, ND 1 Hopkins, MN 0

Renner 4 De Pere, WI 1

Sioux Falls East 4 La Crosse, WI 0 (Game Still in Progress)