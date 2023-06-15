SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Classic kicks off Friday as 35 legion baseball teams from the Midwest compete to earn the 2023 tournament trophy.

The annual Dakota Classic returns featuring teams from six different states, a stark contrast from when it began back in 2013.

“It was a really small tournament, all 16 teams, we’ve just progressively gotten larger, added more sites. And it’s an opportunity for these colleges to come out and see multiple teams at a time. So it’s a good recruiting tool for a lot of our players,” Mike Greco Renner Post 307 head coach said.

The tournament is a 100% volunteer organization that requires help all over the community.

“So it takes a lot of manpower from all the people in our organization to fill shifts with concession stands, field work, scoreboard and announcing, so we depend on our parents and our families to help us out,” Renner Post 307 president Eric Schlimgen

After not placing in the Dakota classic last year and falling short to second place in 2021 the Renner Post 307 team is looking for different odds this year.

“This team is hungry, this team is plays well together, and you got to be deep, in pitching and the bats got to be hot. So if they can put all that together, then they have a great opportunity to come out first in this,” Schlimgen said.

Renner prepares to host and compete in one of seven sites in a four-game guaranteed tournament, given the opportunity Post 307 knows to treat this like any legion baseball game.

“Any team can beat you. If you’re not going to play the game or respect the game, they’re going to show you that this is how baseball is played. Anything can happen at any moment. And we just want to make sure that we play our best ball every single time we set foot on the field,” coach Greco said.

As part of the Dakota Classic, the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week returns Friday at Augustana as Yankton Post 12 faces Huron Post 7 at 11:00 a.m.