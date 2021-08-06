Renner drops first game at Central Plains Regional to Fargo Post 400

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renner Post 307 started the Central Plains Regional with back-to-back wins, surrendering just 1 run in those two contests.

Friday night, the Royals looked to secure a spot in the Championship Game, but had to get past Fargo Post 400, who knocked off Sioux Falls East in extra innings to advance to Friday night’s game.

Fargo wasted little time grabbing the lead, scoring in their very first at-bat to take a 1-0 lead through 1 inning of play.

Both team’s pitching staff’s were effective, as neither would score a run over the next four innings.

But in the 5th, Fargo broke the game open with a three-run inning, to take a 4-0 lead. They’d add another in the 6th and would go on to win the game 5-0.

Renner’s offense struggled Friday night as they only had three hits in the game.

Renner will play Hopkins, MN Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in an elimination matchup.