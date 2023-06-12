SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renner and Dell Rapids each claimed wins on Monday in local legion baseball action.

Post 307 earned a double header sweep of Huron. Renner cruised to a 9-2 win in game one and a 10-0 win in game two.

Renner flexed their offensive muscle, talling 21 hits in the two games.

Class ‘B’ legion baseball saw a clash between Dell Rapids and Madison.

Madison scored first, but it was Dell Rapids who responded with a four run first, grabbing the 4-1 lead early.

Post 65 would continue to pull away from there, earning the strong 11-2 win.