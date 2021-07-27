Renner claims Class A Legion State tournament title in dramatic fashion

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)– Coming into Tuesday, the Renner Post 307 Royals were undefeated in tournament play, and needed one win over Sioux Falls East in the championship matchup, while Post 15 needed to beat the Royals twice to claim the title.

Early on it looked like there would be a second game as East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their very first at bat.

Sioux Falls would tack on another in the 3rd on a Myles Rees RBI single as they led 3-0 through 3.

The score would remain that way until the 7th inning when the Renner offense woke up. Teegan Schlimgen got the Royals on the board with an RBI double. Zach Ridl would bring in Schlimgen on an RBI single as Renner trimmed the lead to 1. Two batters later, Renner’s Sam Stukel was down to his final strike and came through in the clutch, ripping a double to left center to score the game tying run.

Sioux Falls Post 15 East would threaten in the bottom of the 7th, but Renner would keep them off the board and send the game to extra innings.

Renner carried the momentum from the 7th into the 8th, bringing 3 runs across the plate, with a Teegan Schlimgen RBI single extending the Royals lead to 3, at 6-3 heading to the bottom of the 8th.

Sioux Falls East wouldn’t go down without a fight. They’d cut the Renner lead to 1 on a fielding error and a Ty Schafer RBI single. But Renner would close it off from there claiming their second Class ‘A’ State Legion title in three years.

“Determination, drive, mindset, we just believed in ourselves. It was all about belief in our program and knowing that we had the dudes to go all the way all through this tournament,” Renner Head Coach Michael Greco said.

Renner earns the automatic bid into next week’s Central Plains Regional, while Sioux Falls East will also compete there as the region host.