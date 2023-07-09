SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Renegades and Sanford Sports Academy Red softball teams advanced in the winners bracket of the Class ‘A’ softball state championship at Sherman Park Saturday.

The Renegades earned an 11-0 win over the SD Thunder. The Renegades scored a pair of runs in the first inning, added three in the fourth and blew the game open with six in the sixth.

Sanford picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Brookings. The Outlaws struck first in the third inning before Sanford tied the game in the fourth and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth.

The Renegades and Sanford square off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The winner will punch its ticket to the championship game, while the loser falls into the loser’s bracket.

The championship game Sunday at 12:30 p.m. will be broadcast as the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.