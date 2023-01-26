SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bob Young will forever be known as one of the top coaches in NAIA history, but anyone who got to know coach Young would say his legacy goes well beyond the football field.

Longtime University of Sioux Falls coach Bob Young passed away on Wednesday.

“Everything you heard, all the great things that seemed almost surreal, it was all true,” former player Kurtiss Riggs said. “He was a passionate, loving, caring man, that made his players feel like he was a father to them.”

Coach Young began his career at USF in 1983. After a strong start to his tenure, Young would face a few tough seasons.

“He spoke of this often that he came to a place where he wasn’t sure if he wanted to coach, but then, he was reminded as he prayed about it and thought about it, he was called to be a coach,” former player Brian Hansen said. “And that was his ministry. From there, he had a lot of success.”

That success included eleven straight winning seasons and an NAIA National Championship in 1996, though those who played for coach Young would say his accolades weren’t what defined him.

Bob Young celebrates NAIA National Championship – 1996

“Everyone that knows coach, knows that his legacy goes far beyond football. His faith in particular and family,” former player Kalen DeBoer said.

“Love defined him and that love, came out of his love for Christ. I think that was the thing that enabled him to love people,” Hansen said.

His love for his players showed the most as he built life long relationships with many.

“I think mentoring was really what he was here for. To lead, guide and try to help,” Riggs said.

“He taught me the game of football, but also taught me more about who I am and helped me be the person I am today,” DeBoer said.

Bob Young at his Retirement Announcement in 2004

And through those relationships, coach Young’s legacy will forever live on.

“He’s our guy. There’s just certain people that you’d do anything for and coach Young is that guy,” DeBoer said.

“He’s one that we’ll never forget. He’ll always be a part of all the people that were touched by him,” Riggs said.

“He just exemplifies a bible verse in Timothy that says, ‘fight the good fight, finish the race and remain faithful,” Hansen said.

Coach Young passed away at the age of 83.