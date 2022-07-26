SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Riley Reiff has joined the Chicago Bears.

The Parkston native and NFL offensive lineman has signed a one-year contract up to $12.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last year, Reiff was released by the Minnesota Vikings and landed with the Cincinnati Bengals, who reached the Super Bowl. Reiff played in 12 games and his season was cut short after suffering an ankle injury.

The former first round draft pick will enter his 10th season and play for his fourth team. Reiff played five years with the Detroit Lions and three years with the Minnesota Vikings.