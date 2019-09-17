Reich still confident in Vinatieri despite early-season woes

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) walks to the sideline with holder Rigoberto Sanchez after Vinatieri missed his second extra point of the game against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Adam Vinatieri isn’t going anywhere yet.

Coach Frank Reich said Monday the NFL’s career scoring leader will remain as Indianapolis Colts kicker despite his early-season struggles.

Vinatieri has missed five of his first eight kicks including three extra points, matching his single-season career high.

Speculation swirled about his possible retirement after he missed two more extra points in Sunday’s 19-17 victory at Tennessee, then left the locker room without taking questions from reporters. Instead, the 46-yer-old Vinatieri promised to talk Monday – one of two days Colts players do not see media members. But Vinatieri, who did speak with Reich on Monday, was seen leaving the team complex again without talking to reporters.