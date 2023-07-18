ELK POINT, S.D. — The KELOLAND Livestream game of the Week returns for the Class B Region 3 Legion championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lennox secured its spot in the title game with a pair of victories in the winners bracket. Post 174 defeated Vermillion 4-3 on Sunday and followed it up with a 12-2 victory over Dakota Valley on Monday.

It will face the winner of Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley, who meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. The two met in the opening round of the tournament as Post 319 earned a 3-0 victory.

Post 134 extended its season with a 6-0 win over Vermillion Monday.

Watch the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.