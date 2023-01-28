Fayette, Iowa (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team led for just over 30 minutes of action in their 86-81 victory at Upper Iowa this afternoon. The Wolves shot 51.6% from the floor and out-rebounded their opponents 35-33, en route to their 17th victory of the 2022-23 season.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 86, UIU 81
Records: NSU 17-5 (13-3 NSIC), UIU 13-9 (10-6 NSIC)
Attendance: 273
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern took the lead at 11:08 in the first half and despite a brief tie game at the 8-minute mark led the rest of the way through
- The Wolves tallied 45 points in the first, holding a 12-point lead, and added 41 in the second
- The shot 51.6% from the floor, including 61.3% in the first half, 40.0% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line
- In addition, the team tallied 23 points off the bench in large part by Josh Dilling with 19, as well as 26 points in the paint and 16 points off turnovers
- NSU added a game high 21 assists, 12 made 3-pointers, seven steals, and three blocks
- Augustin Reede led four in double figures with 23 points, followed by Dilling who was the leader off the bench
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Augustin Reede: 23 points, 87.5 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
- Josh Dilling: 19 points, 63.6 field goal%, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
- Sam Masten: 16 points, 54.5 field goal%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
- Jordan Belka: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
UP NEXT
Northern will host St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth for the annual I Hate Winter weekend to open February. Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Huskies and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Bulldogs.