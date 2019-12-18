 

Avera

Reed, Skyforce edge Legends in overtime

Sports

by: Sioux Falls Skyforce

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-SiouxFalls-Skyforce_1529375950230.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Davon Reed buried a three-pointer from the right-wing as time expired in overtime to give the Sioux Falls Skyforce a 93-90 overtime victory over the Texas Legends on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Reed (19 points, 7-13 FGA and six rebounds) led the Skyforce (7-9) in scoring for the second time this season, as he’s also eclipsed 10-or-more points in his last three outings.

After a back-and-forth start to the contest, Sioux Falls was able to create distance from Texas (9-7) in the final minutes of the first quarter. The Skyforce ended the period on a 10-2 run, which was good for a five-point lead heading to the second quarter.

The Sioux Falls defense played a crucial role in the second period, as they were able to hold the Legends to 6-of-24 shooting (25-percent) and just 17 points. Reed added eight points in the quarter alone to facilitate a 50-36 lead at intermission.

Texas leaped to a 23-7 run to begin the second half, which lasted until the 5:41 mark of the third quarter. The Skyforce responded with a 15-6 swing of their own to end the period with a seven-point advantage.

Sioux Falls shot just 5-of-16 (31.2-percent) in the fourth quarter and was outscored 23-16 to bring the game to overtime, where the Skyforce outscored the Legends 5-2. The game marked the first overtime contest of the season for both teams.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (19 points, 8-15 FG, eight rebounds and four assists) paced the Sioux Falls offense, while assignee KZ Okpala (career-high 15 points and three rebounds) took advantage in extended minutes.

Dallas Mavericks two-way player Josh Reaves (17 points and 6-11 FG) guided the Legends, while Portland Trailblazers two-way player Anontius Cleveland (11 points) posted a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss.

Both teams travel west to Las Vegas, Nevada for the G League Showcase on Thursday, December 19th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The Skyforce looks to win its third-straight game, facing the Agua Caliente Clippers (5-7) at 9:30PM CT. Sioux Falls is 1-1 against the Clippers so far this season.

The Legends will play the Windy City Bulls (7-7) at 5:30PM ET. The Bulls will come into the matchup fresh off a 117-104 victory over the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests