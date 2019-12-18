Reed, Skyforce edge Legends in overtime

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Davon Reed buried a three-pointer from the right-wing as time expired in overtime to give the Sioux Falls Skyforce a 93-90 overtime victory over the Texas Legends on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Reed (19 points, 7-13 FGA and six rebounds) led the Skyforce (7-9) in scoring for the second time this season, as he’s also eclipsed 10-or-more points in his last three outings.

After a back-and-forth start to the contest, Sioux Falls was able to create distance from Texas (9-7) in the final minutes of the first quarter. The Skyforce ended the period on a 10-2 run, which was good for a five-point lead heading to the second quarter.

The Sioux Falls defense played a crucial role in the second period, as they were able to hold the Legends to 6-of-24 shooting (25-percent) and just 17 points. Reed added eight points in the quarter alone to facilitate a 50-36 lead at intermission.

Texas leaped to a 23-7 run to begin the second half, which lasted until the 5:41 mark of the third quarter. The Skyforce responded with a 15-6 swing of their own to end the period with a seven-point advantage.

Sioux Falls shot just 5-of-16 (31.2-percent) in the fourth quarter and was outscored 23-16 to bring the game to overtime, where the Skyforce outscored the Legends 5-2. The game marked the first overtime contest of the season for both teams.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (19 points, 8-15 FG, eight rebounds and four assists) paced the Sioux Falls offense, while assignee KZ Okpala (career-high 15 points and three rebounds) took advantage in extended minutes.

Dallas Mavericks two-way player Josh Reaves (17 points and 6-11 FG) guided the Legends, while Portland Trailblazers two-way player Anontius Cleveland (11 points) posted a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss.

Both teams travel west to Las Vegas, Nevada for the G League Showcase on Thursday, December 19th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The Skyforce looks to win its third-straight game, facing the Agua Caliente Clippers (5-7) at 9:30PM CT. Sioux Falls is 1-1 against the Clippers so far this season.

The Legends will play the Windy City Bulls (7-7) at 5:30PM ET. The Bulls will come into the matchup fresh off a 117-104 victory over the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday evening.