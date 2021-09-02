Redwood Valley pulls away from Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — Many teams across Minnesota kicked off their high school football seasons Thursday night including Luverne, who hosted Redwood Valley in their season opener.

Luverne and Redwood Valley traded early scores in the first quarter, as Redwood Valley led 7-6. Both teams would struggle to find rhythm in their offense the rest of the opening half, as the game remained a 1 point Redwood lead at the break.

Redwood Valley would score 14 unanswered in the second half, to pick up the season opening 20-6 win over Luverne.